Plea to protect PG&E workers goes viral: 'These men and women have families'

AUBURN, Calif. -- As outrage mounts over PG&E's public safety power shutoffs, one utility worker's wife is making a public plea: don't lash out at the workers on the frontlines.Her message with a poignant photo of a line worker holding his newborn son is going viral."It kinds shows the softness. That these employees at PG&E aren't just workers they're also humans."Photographer Katie Barbier has a personal connection to the utility: her husband works for the company. The man pictured in her viral post is her husband's cousin and he also works for the company.Here is Katie's full Facebook post:At last check the post had already been shared over 20,000 times and has thousands of comments.