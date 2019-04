MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley family might be saying "I'm Lovin' it" after delivering a newborn baby at a McDonald's in Madera.Officers got a call of a woman in labor Monday night.They along with paramedics showed up to help.They had no time to rush the woman to the hospital so she delivered a healthy baby boy right there at the restaurant.Mom and baby were then taken to the hospital.They are both reported to be doing just fine this morning.