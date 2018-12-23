SOCIETY

Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the story.

Eyewitness News
LAKE GROVE, Long Island --
A police officer saved a couple's wedding day after a crash on Long Island.

Joseph DeMichele, Feliece Terwilliger and their two children were on their way to town hall in Lake Grove on Saturday to tie the knot. That is when someone made a u-turn and slammed into them in Shirley, giving them a flat tire.

Responding Suffolk County police officer Cody Matthews came to their rescue, and offered to drive the couple to the ceremony.

The couple was so appreciative they invited Officer Matthews to stay and sign their marriage certificate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingaccident
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
U.S. Air Force Sergeant is greeted by wife after being stationed in South Korea for over a year
Community pulls together to give Camp Fire evacuee a new home, fresh start
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
More Society
Top Stories
Family of five injured in suspected drunk driving crash
Gunman injures man during conversation in central Fresno
Indonesia tsunami: At least 222 killed, more than 800 missing
Recognize him? Clovis PD search for apartment burglary suspect
Mattis out Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief, Trump says
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
U.S. Air Force Sergeant is greeted by wife after being stationed in South Korea for over a year
NORAD continues to track Santa despite government shutdown
Show More
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
New plaza opens in SW Fresno, a space to invest in the community
Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways the government shutdown will impact Fresno
SUV found flipped on Highway 180, police say driver was nowhere to be found
Crews rescue plumber who became unconscious at SFO catering facility
More News