SOCIETY

Porterville pranksters place fake In-N-Out coming soon signs

EMBED </>More Videos

Signage on a temporary chain-link fence in Porterville had many people believing that an In-N-Out was being built, but it turns out, it was all a prank. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the South Valley, deceiving signage on a temporary chain-link fence in Porterville had many people believing that an In-N-Out was being built, but it turns out, it was all a prank.

The sign was posted on Thursday on the fence where construction is underway for Aldi's grocery store near State Route 190 and South Jaye street.

But it turns out, pranksters called the "Geek Tech team" had come up with the plan to tease nearby residents, and it worked.

Several people tweeted their excitement, only to realize it was all a joke.

This wasn't the first time the "Geek Tech team" has pranked people in Porterville. Not too long ago a similar sign that read "In-N-Out Burger, Here Soon" popped up at an old Starbucks location in the town.

If you were holding out hope that there may still be a location being built, we spoke with an In-N-Out representative, and they confirmed there are not any plans of their restaurant opening in Porterville anytime soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyburgersrestaurantrestaurantsPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News