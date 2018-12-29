SOCIETY

Portland, Oregon, hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out black man making phone call

EMBED </>More Videos

The employees who asked a hotel guest to leave when he made a phone call in the lobby have been fired.

PORTLAND, Ore. --
A Portland, Oregon, hotel has fired two employees it says were involved in the mistreatment of a black guest kicked out of its facility.

DoubleTree Portland tweeted Saturday that the two men's "actions were inconsistent with our standards."

Jermaine Massey accused the hotel of racially profiling him after a security guard called police to remove him from the lobby.

The guard told Massey that if he could not provide a room number, he would be asked to leave. Massey posted an Instagram video that shows part of the interaction with the guard.

The hotel's general manager said the hotel had reached out to Massey privately but attorneys for Massey said they want a public explanation on why he was told to leave.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Massey's lawyers intend to pursue legal action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolicehotelu.s. & worldviral video
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Funeral services to honor slain Newman Police Corporal announced
Barber in Spain uses samurai swords, blow torch to cut hair
Service dogs from nonprofit help veterans get their lives back
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
More Society
Top Stories
Funeral services to honor slain Newman Police Corporal announced
Family of 7-year-old- with aggressive brain tumor told she only has weeks to live
Hard Freeze Warning issued across Valley, here's how to prepare
Fresno mother gifted van to help transport wheelchair bound son
Postal Service offers $10,000 reward to find suspects involved in string of burglaries
Children, grandmother among 4 fatally shot in St. Louis-area
Escaped San Quentin inmate taken into custody at Paso Robles Taco Bell
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Show More
Fire erupts at Hilmar Cheese Company, business is back to normal
CHP shares warning of 'disabled motorist' scamming drivers for money
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of LA Times, other newspapers across US
Wavelengths Surf closes River Park store
More News