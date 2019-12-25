Poverello House leader on a mission to serve

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Poverello House is celebrating the holidays with a new leader.Inside, Zack Darrah spends his time getting to know the very people who gather for food, fellowship and services."Most of the people know Poverello House as a place that feeds people. Last year we did about 500,000 meals. But there are many other great things going on here. So for me the draw was being in a place that helps so many people. That's been part of my whole life, My faith is what drives that," said Darrah, who is the CEO of Poverello House.Darrah formerly served as executive director of Fresno Interdominational Refugees Ministries (FIRM).He worked with refugees and helped those affected by the Summerset Apartment crisis in 2015, when people had their gas shut off."You can see some of the results of that housing crisis at the Poverello House now. but definitely learning housing is challenging for a lot people in our community, whether it's the cost or it's the barriers they need to overcome to get into housing, things like credit scores and references," Darrah said.Darrah has been CEO of the Poverello House for six weeks and hit the ground running, as the organization got ready to serve meals for Thanksgiving and gather toys and food for Christmas."One of the things we're going to do here is upgrade our facilities, it's been a long time... We'll be doing some bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities," said Darrah.Darrah is also a father of three young kids and hopes to help them understand how to serve others too.The Poverello House started in the 1970s with Mike McGarvin, along with his wife, handing out peanut butter sandwiches to those in need.Leaders hope to continue that legacy of service. Volunteers and donations are welcome all year long.