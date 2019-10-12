PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Power fully restored to Bay Area after outages, PG&E says

Power has been fully restored to all PG&E customers in the Bay Area affected by planned power outages, officials said.

A PG&E spokesman announced Saturday morning that all counties in the Bay Area impacted by due to the PSPS were restored.

At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.

Power has not been fully restored to all of Santa Cruz County, according to PG&E.

Lake and Napa counties are almost fully restored. All other North Bay and North Coast areas were 100 percent restored.

PG&E said it has identified 50 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working on repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines.

The utility released photos of some of the damage -- wires that fell and tree branches that blew into lines.

PG&E said it will provide a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of completing the PSPS.

