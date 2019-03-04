Powerball jackpot grows to $381M

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Wednesday's drawing will be worth $381,000,000!
The cashout value will be $228-million.
The winning numbers on Saturday: 01-19-25-27-68. The Powerball was 21.
Two $1-million tickets were sold in Delaware and Ohio, but no one hit the jackpot.
The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize.
His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was won by a single Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina. That prize has not yet been claimed.
Powerball is played in 44 states.
Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
