lottery

Powerball jackpot grows to $381M

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Wednesday's drawing will be worth $381,000,000!

The cashout value will be $228-million.

RELATED: The largest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots in history

The winning numbers on Saturday: 01-19-25-27-68. The Powerball was 21.

Two $1-million tickets were sold in Delaware and Ohio, but no one hit the jackpot.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize.

His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was won by a single Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina. That prize has not yet been claimed.

Powerball is played in 44 states.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Furloughed park ranger wins nearly $30 million lottery jackpot
Lottery winner claims prize in Scream mask to hide identity
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Southeast Fresno
TOP STORIES
Speeding driver who caused major Hwy 180 rollover crash arrested on suspicion of DUI
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard, authorities say it's a homicide
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police ID'd
Rapper claims $500K in jewelry, cash stolen at Cracker Barrel
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Irrigation districts take advantage of excess water, start deliveries to farmers
Alabama tornadoes: At least 23 dead, including children
Show More
Firebaugh residents spot an apparent funnel cloud over town
Many turnout for Home and Garden Show despite wet weather
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Photo of OC students with swastika sparking outrage
More TOP STORIES News