Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $448M

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won the $414 million drawing Saturday night.The drawing on Wednesday will be worth $448 million.The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 5-6-45-55-59 with a Powerball of 14.One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.This drawing will come just days after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history , anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize . His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.