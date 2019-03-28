lottery

Powerball results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot in Wisconsin

EMBED <>More Videos

A single winning ticket for Wednesday's $768 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Wisconsin.

A single winning ticket for Wednesday's $768.4 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Wisconsin.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers, making it the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The ticket was sold in New Berlin, a suburb of Milwaukee.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

Seven tickets matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball to win a $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were: 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

A statement on the Powerball website said strong ticket sales led to the jackpot climbing to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million. It was originally estimated to be the 4th largest jackpot.

The retailed that sold the winning ticket will win $100,000. It is the 17th time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket has been sold in Wisconsin since 1988.

"This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin."

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Powerball results: Winning ticket worth $768.4M sold in Wisconsin
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
TOP STORIES
DMV audit reveals list of issues contributing to blotched Real ID launch
Fresno residents on day 17 of no internet after bus crash causes outage
Deputies search for man trying to swipe Ring cameras from Fresno homes
Investigation surprise: Clovis police officer to blame for crash with DUI driver
Powerball results: Winning ticket worth $768.4M sold in Wisconsin
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Weeks of rain delay construction, farming in Merced County
Show More
Budget cuts to Special Olympics could affect thousands of Fresno kids
Highway 140 in Ferguson Fire burn scar reopens after storm
Clovis Unified teacher accused of molesting three students makes first court appearance
Funnel cloud spotted near Merced, NWS confirms
Agencies step up fight against human trafficking in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News