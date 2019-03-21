lottery

Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M after no winner drawn Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Overnight the Powerball jackpot sprung to $625 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.

This is now the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest prize of any game played in the U.S.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

If you were to win, the cash option would be $380 million, before taxes.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

But still check your tickets from Wednesday night's drawing, you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

They were 10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
TOP STORIES
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
RESCUE VIDEO: Man trapped between fronds while trying to trim a palm tree
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
Show More
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
Coalinga's hospital could reopen by later this year
Rep. TJ Cox meets with local advocacy groups to discuss immigration reform
Wet winter provides more water for Valley crops
More TOP STORIES News