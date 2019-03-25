lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $750 million

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one won the jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot sprung to $750 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.

This is now the fourth-largest jackpot in lottery history and the third-largest in the history of the game.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

If you were to win, the cash option would be $465.5 million before taxes.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
TOP STORIES
Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99
Man shot multiple times near Highway 41 in Northeast Fresno
Teen aims to bring more air quality monitors to Southwest Fresno
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
19-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Central Fresno
Police: 14-year-old shot in the face in Central Fresno
Family rear-ended by DUI driver in Visalia
Show More
CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Fire at California mosque investigated as possible arson
More TOP STORIES News