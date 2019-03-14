lottery

Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $448M lottery jackpot; No winner

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot is growing again after no one won Wednesday night's $448 million drawing.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 18-36-45-47-69 with a Powerball of 14.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Saturday's drawing has grown to $495 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

This drawing will come after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, last week anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Just call her Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
TOP STORIES
Family of murdered 3-year-old speaks out against death penalty decision
43-year-old suspect in custody after explosive devices scare in NW Fresno
Clovis East high school teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with underage student
'It's deeply moral to me': Gov. Newsom explains death penalty decision
Delays, cancellations in Yosemite after snowstorms cause major damage
Arambula pleads not guilty to child cruelty charge
LIST: California's death row inmates and their crimes
Show More
New details released about man accused of strangling cousin to death with belt
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Fresno doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
Luke Perry's deadly stroke: 911 call audio released
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
More TOP STORIES News