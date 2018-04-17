BARBARA BUSH

"My dear mother has passed on": President George W. Bush posts statement after mother's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Remembering Barbara Bush: 1925-2018

HOUSTON, Texas --
George W. Bush has posted a statement on social media hours after his mother, former First Lady Barbara Bush's passing.

"My dear mother has passed on at age 92," Bush said. "Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was."

Bush remembers his mother as being a "fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions."

"To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother," Bush continued.

Bush says the family will miss Barbara Bush dearly, and they are thankful for all of the prayers and well wishes.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge w. bushfuneralHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Outspoken Fresno State professor makes quiet return to campus
Controversial professor will be back at Fresno State
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
Former President George H.W. Bush released from hospital
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News