Society

President Trump tweets picture of himself as 'Rocky'

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Social media is confused by President Donald Trump's unusual tweet.

The image shows the president in a boxing ring, without a shirt, wearing a gold belt.

The president's face is superimposed over Rocky Balboa's face from the movie Rocky.

President Trump tweeted the message on Friday, leaving many on social asking: what does this mean?

One person tweeted, "is this real life?"

"Best tweet ever. Liberal heads are exploding everywhere. I love it," tweeted another user.

"Donald please I just got my wife back!," wrote another person.

Other comments include:

"Is this doctored?"

"I'm embarrassed at how hard this stuff makes me laugh."

"This is your best tweet yet."

"Should have put a warning on this #iwasntReady".

President Trump didn't tweet an explanation along with the photo, leaving many to speculate.

"Is this...is this really how you see yourself lmaoooo," read another tweet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydonald trumpbizarrephotoshopwashington d.c.sylvester stallonerockypoliticsu.s. & worldtwitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm moves through CA, bringing rain to Valley, snow to mountains
Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures in SoCal
Thousands of PG&E customers without power as storm moves through the Valley
Glacier Point and Tioga Roads closed for the season
Strong winds blow roof off hardware store in California: VIDEO
Fires break out at vacant Fresno homes as temperatures dip
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Show More
Residents fear new apartment owners will force them into holiday move
Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral: VIDEO
Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
More TOP STORIES News