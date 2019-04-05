Society

Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'

Britain's Prince Harry has stirred up an international video game controversy.

The BBC reports that during a visit to a YMCA, the Duke of Sussex called for a ban on the popular game 'Fortnite.'

He said it is designed to get players addicted and called the compulsive behavior bad for children and families.

"It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible," Prince Harry said.

News stations have aired several special reports about 'Fortnite's' popularity and parents expressing similar concerns.

EMBED More News Videos

Action News Investigates: Fortnite frenzy: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 26, 2018



Prince Harry's comments came just before the Gaming Bafta Awards Thursday night in London.

'Fortnite' won the award for 'Evolving Game.'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprince harryfortnitevideo gameu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News