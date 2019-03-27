Society

Producers Dairy and Rosa Brothers release Easter Eggnog

The company says the drink will have traditional egg nog flavor but now in an 'egg-citing' Easter-themed carton.

Know someone that's a fan of eggnog?

Well, now they don't have to wait until Christmas to enjoy their favorite holiday drink!

Producers Dairy and Rosa Brothers are offering up Easter Eggnog.

Producers says the drink will have traditional egg nog flavor but now in an 'egg-citing' Easter-themed carton.

While Rosa Brothers says it's bringing the drink back after 'popular demand.'

You can buy the Rosa Brothers version at stores right now but the Producers Eggnog will not be released until the beginning of April.
