Protesters demand more disciplinary action for cheerleader who said racial slur in blackface on video

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Snapchat video recorded back in May, showing a Bullard High School cheerleader in blackface and saying a racial slur led to a protest outside Buchanan High School Friday afternoon.
"You're not going to sit up here and assault our ancestors and assault the world," civil rights leader, Rev. Dr. Floyd Harris, spoke out about the incident.
He expressed his concerns about how the cheerleader was disciplined.
Harris feels Fresno Unified School District did little to hold her fully accountable.
"We have a school institution who has allowed in not setting in an example you need to make an example out of this young lady that anybody using this word should be removed from a team," Harris said.
However, that cheerleader whose name is not being released because of her age was disciplined according to district officials.
A district spokesperson tells Action News the disciplinary action was in line with California Education Code standards.
While specific details surrounding her punishment cannot be released, Action News did learn the cheerleader in this controversial video will not be participating on the field at the start of the football season with her squad.
The cheerleader who recorded the video is benched as well.
The district says both cheerleaders are on limited participation while the district assesses potential safety concerns for everyone, that includes all the cheerleaders, people coming out to the games, and families as well.
This is a developing story. Cory James will have updates on Action News at 11.
