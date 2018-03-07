SOCIETY

Why activists in Mexico are marrying trees

EMBED </>More Videos

Women are marrying trees in Mexico to protest illegal logging. (Patricia Castellanos/AFP/Getty Images)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
OAXACA, Mexico --
A group of women in Mexico love trees so much they put a ring on it. Activists in San Jacinto Amilpas in Oaxaca are marrying trees in an effort to bring awareness to illegal logging practices.

During the Marry a Tree event, women donned bridal gowns to take vows under the boughs of their sap-filled spouses.

Peruvian actor and environmentalist Richard Torres led the vow ceremony, which culminated in with the newly minted wives locking lips, or bark, with their hardwood husbands.

While the marriage is not legally binding, it shines a spotlight on illegal logging. The practice of unlawfully transporting and selling timber has had devastating environmental impacts in Mexico and has been blamed for an increase in droughts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymexicomexicanu.s. & worldbuzzworthyenvironment
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News