ROYAL WEDDING

Queen Elizabeth II formally signs Instrument of Consent, approving royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Under British law, the first six people in the line of succession to the throne must obtain the queen's permission to wed. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

LONDON --
A week before the big day, Queen Elizabeth II has formally signed off on the royal wedding.

Buckingham Palace has released photos of the Instrument of Consent, a handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.

The queen's formal consent to wed is required by British law for the first six people in the line of succession to the throne. Harry is currently sixth in line, though he was fifth before the birth of Prince Louis in April.



The document itself is illuminated on vellum and features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. To the right sits a rose, the national flower of the United States, and golden poppies, the state flower of California, in a nod to Markle's heritage.

Harry and Markle are set to marry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingroyal familyprince harryMeghan Marklequeen elizabethu.s. & worldeuropelondon
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News