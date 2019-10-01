Society

Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- A couple's wedding photo shoot took an unusual turn when they were photobombed by a group of raccoons.

It happened last month when photographer Kathryn White met newlyweds Zack and Sarah Levenberg in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

RELATED: Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

White tells SF Gate the photo session was underway when they heard a rustling in the bushes.

First, a pair of raccoons appeared, then three more came out of the bushes.

The five animals followed the couple as White kept snapping away.

White tells SF Gate that the couple is now honeymooning in Greece.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogolden gate parkraccoonsgolden gate parkviral videobuzzworthyanimalphotosweddingsphotographyweddingwedding crashersviral
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
Police find marijuana grow while responding to shots fired during domestic dispute
Bulldog gang members arrested for theft ring targeting Fresno retailers
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
Show More
Family of 16-year-old boy killed in Hanford crash speaks out
Deputies continue month-long search for missing Fresno man
START HERE: Fourth Democratic presidential debate, jury to decide in murder case involving ex-officer
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at Chicago airport
Fallen firefighter honored with highway dedication in Los Banos
More TOP STORIES News