Society

Radio host catching heat for comparing 'ok, boomer' to n-word

ROCHESTER, NY -- A radio host in Rochester is being schooled by the Internet for comparing the "n-word" to the phrase "OK, Boomer."

The phrase is getting more use by younger people as a way to criticize the older generation anytime they seem out-of-touch.

In a since-deleted tweet, 60-year-old radio host Bob Lonsberry said Monday, "Boomer' is the n-word of ageism."

Among the thousands of replies, "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings tweeted, "Don't worry, I'm Mormon like this guy so it's okay: I can call him a boomer with the hard 'R'."

Dictionary.com also chimed in saying in part, "Boomer is an informal noun referring to a person born during a baby boom. The n-word is one of the most offensive words in the English language."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyradioracismu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Madera Co. woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for involvement in child porn
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Fire breaks out at SE Fresno taco shop for second time in less than 1 month
Fresno County hit-and-run crash causes Amtrak delay
7-year-old known to community as Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
Man's body found inside burned shed behind central Fresno home
Show More
Trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them
CCW holders to register unlimited amount of weapons in Fresno Co.
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
More TOP STORIES News