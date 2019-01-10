SOCIETY

Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M

Check your pockets, your purses, and those spaces in between your couch cushions. You might find a penny worth more than a million bucks.

Don Lutes Jr., of Massachusetts, found a rare 1943 Lincoln penny in his change from his high school lunch in 1947, Heritage Auctions said.

He held onto it until he died in September. Now its going on the auction block.

According to Geek.com, less than 20 of those rare pennies were made because of a mistake.
In 1943, during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for other uses. But a handful of the coins were pressed with copper by accident.

Lutes' rare penny is now up for auction. The current bid is $120,000. But it could go for much more than that. A similar penny sold for $1.7 million in 2010.

The auction ends Thursday.
