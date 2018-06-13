A house in Downtown Fresno is more than a building, it's now a home for the Light-House Recovery Center."I've just seen miracle after miracle in all the years of the Light-House so I knew it would work out somehow someway," said the Light House Recovery Program Founder and CEO Vikki Luna.Luna is the founder of the program which helps women who have experienced trauma and addiction heal and get back on their feet Just a few months ago, they were renting when the landowner decided to sell. With lots of faith, Luna jumped in.Dozens came together to help the Light-House pay the initial $100,000 down payment including Randy White with Fresno Pacific."That's a long-term investment in that and we feel like that's a donation and a support worth making, both as a family and a university because it's healing to our community," said Randy White, donor.White works for Fresno Pacific's Center for Community Transformation, which has helped the Light-House through training and business plans. A private business owner stepped up to provide a private business loan for the rest since the non-profit doesn't qualify for traditional loans."Such security in that we will never have to part with our property because now it's ours," Luna said.The home has room for up to 18 women and features living space as well as room for counseling. It's also about a block away from the coffee shop, where the women work and learn life skills they can take away with them."When I started the Light-House, I saw one woman and one woman's life could change and through her life-changing, her children's life could change. But through L Street, through the coffee shop, I've learned one woman changes her community and it's a community effort," Luna said.Hope and healing that's now happening in their own home.The Light House has raised about $100,000 in donations, but they still need $200,00 to pay off this house and be debt free. They're hoping the community will come alongside them, so they can serve others.