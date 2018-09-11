SOCIETY

Remembrance ceremony at WTC site set to mark 17th anniversary of 9/11

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
It is a somber day as people in New York City and across the country remember the 9/11 terror attacks.

Tributes and memorial services are marking the day in the Tri-State.

The events of 9/11 and the lives lost are never forgotten.

Family and friends of the victims attending the remembrance ceremony will be greeted with several new changes to the World Trade Center area.

EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Lower Manhattan.



The World Trade Center Cortland Street subway stop for the 1 train recently reopened.

It was destroyed, but after 17 years and $158 million it's back in business.

All of the improvements are dedicated to those who lost their lives.

"We really believe the best tribute we can perform for them is to bring back the World Trade Center site and campus with more energy and more vibrancy than ever before," said Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director.

Large murals were also added. Tower 3 reopened in June and now Towers 2 and 5 are being planned.

The ceremony is set to start at 8:39 a.m. followed by the first moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. as churches throughout the city toll their bells.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyworld trade centerseptember 11september 11thu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News