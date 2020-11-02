Coronavirus

Report: Britain's Prince William had coronavirus in April

LONDON -- The BBC says Britain's Prince William had the coronavirus apparently around the same time as his father Prince Charles earlier this year.

The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn't want to worry anyone. Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.

RELATED: England faces new monthlong lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Prince Charles had mild symptoms in March.

William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, meeting with workers at a science lab in southern England.

WATCH: COVID in Europe: France, Germany brace for lockdowns as Belgium sees record hospitalizations
EMBED More News Videos

A new wave of lockdowns and business closings is sweeping across France, Germany and other places in Europe as surging coronavirus infections there.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprince charlescoronavirusprince williamu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central California coronavirus cases
CDC has new framework on resuming cruise ship sailing
Fresno residents see small Halloween turnout amid pandemic
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Madera Co., CHP says
One displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
Fundraiser started for Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department
Fresno residents see small Halloween turnout amid pandemic
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
33-year-old man shot and killed at Halloween party in Hanford
New trees being planted in Fresno as part of initiative
Show More
Arte Americas reopens doors after closing in March due to COVID-19
Former Bulldog athlete starts foundation to keep son's name alive
3 men shot in San Joaquin, authorities searching for suspect
Pot dispensaries can open in Fresno by August 2021
Former Diamond Dog using analytics to help FS baseball
More TOP STORIES News