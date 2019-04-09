Report: State funding for Cal Fire aircraft 'poor investment of tax dollars'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We see them in the sky above the flames, dropping thousands of gallons of retardant on fires across the state
Governor Gavin Newsom has called on lawmakers to dedicate more funding to fire prevention equipment, such as air tankers.
One report, however, is saying that's a waste of money.
A report published by the Leonardo DiCaprio foundation says the state should instead focus funding on preparing areas that live in fire-prone environments.
In one section, it states that air tankers would be a "poor investment of tax dollars."
Cal Fire Deputy Director Mike Mohler disagrees, calling the aircraft a crucial tool in suppressing a fire.
"We have to continue to invest in response. We have 40 million people and many living within the wildlife urban interface," he said. "We don't have the opportunity say we don't need that tool in our toolbox."
The report mentions the Camp Fire, stating several air tankers were grounded because of heavy smoke and winds.
"When its windy like that we have to look at the risk verse gain for our pilots to the public, to the people on the ground and worth putting an aircraft in the air when the retardant won't hit the ground," Mohler said.
In March, the Governor declared a state of emergency over wildfire threats and has set aside millions for forest work and fire preparation.
Mohler says while they are focusing on prep work, they're also looking into future improvement with aircraft and fire personnel.
"Is there room for more staffing? Absolutely," Mohler said. "We're looking at a fleet with a C-130. That comes with more staffing. It's not the end all be all."
The report also calls for retrofitting homes.
Cal Fire officials say while they are looking into preventative measures, they still won't be able to put an engine on every driveway. They add they can't afford to lose funding for aircraft.
