This is something that could make you pause the next time you're thinking of getting a beer or glass of wine.A report was done by public-interest advocacy group U.S. PIRG found trace amounts of glyphosate in 19 of 20 brands of beer and wine it looked into.What is glyphosate? It is the key ingredient used in the popular weed killer Roundup and is listed as a probable human carcinogen, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization.Some of the brands are Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser, Corona, Heineken, Guinness, and Samuel Adams.But it should be noted the levels are below the Environmental Protection Agency's risk for beverages.California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment told USA TODAY a person would have to drink more than 140 glasses of wine a day to reach the level it identified as "No Significant Risk Level."