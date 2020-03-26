viral video

Montana reporter tells herd of bison 'I ain't messing with you' in viral video | WATCH

YELLOWSTONE, Mont. -- A Montana reporter had the perfect reaction to an approaching herd of bison.

Deion Broxton, a reporter with KTVM-TV, was preparing to take a live shot at Yellowstone National Park when he noticed a gang of bison getting closer.

"I ain't messing with you," he says, before packing up his gear and driving away.

He tweeted a video of his reaction, which has been viewed more than 7 million times on Twitter as of Thursday. He also took a video of the bison once he was a safe distance away.



Yellowstone tweeted that Broxton gave the "perfect" example of what to do when approached by bison, which can weigh up to 3,500 pounds. While bison attacks aren't common, park officials said bison-related injuries happen about once or twice a year.



Others took to social media to compare the reporter's reaction to their social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Bison? That's how I am just walking down the sidewalk these days." one user tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontanaviral videonational park serviceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves teen with concussion
Woman fends off gunman with mop, bucket of water: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders
Man injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
Show More
Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus
Family ditches birthday party for birthday parade for boy with spina bifida in Kingsburg
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
Gov. Newsom: Many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
More TOP STORIES News