New residents will start moving into long-awaited Madera County housing development

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every day is a busy one at Madera County community Tesoro Viejo.It's constantly changing as crews continue to bring the 1,600 acre property to realization.It's been 14 years in the making, and development vice president Karen McCaffrey says finally this month people will start moving in.The housing development is split up into nine different sub-communities. New residents will be moving into the Hillside Village."I think it is a tremendous quality of life for the Valley, it is bringing something new," McCaffery said. "You have a connection to nature with over 400 acres of open space, parks recreational amenities and about 16 miles of walking trails."Two of those parks include the completed child-friendly Cordon Park and the more adult style Harvest Park.Hillside School is currently open and serving 100 students, but that number is expected to double by next year.The Tesoro Viejo Fire Station, located in the Town Center, is also adding to the master plan of the community's self-sustainability."Between us, Chukchansi and the Cal Fire engines up in the hills, now we have another piece of equipment that is a lot closer to get into this area," said Madera-Mariposa unit firefighter Michael Houk.Currently, they're working on the Ranch House, scheduled for completion this fall.It'll feature a large swimming pool for adults and another for children including a splash pad, spa, pools and resort-style cabanas."It's a place to live, work and play, with a connection to nature and a connection with your neighbors," McCaffery said.This May they're dedicating their amphitheater while home construction continues.McCaffrey says it will take another 12 to 15 years before all of Tesoro is completed.Homes start at $300,000.