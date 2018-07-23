Retired Fresno Fire Captain Oney Durney dies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Fresno Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Retired Fire Captain Oney Durney was in one of the very first paramedic classes in California.
The 69-year-old passed away Friday night after a battle with cancer.
The department posted photos to their social media saying he, "Demonstrated a love of learning and a willingness to teach and mentor others."
In retirement, Durney worked with current Fresno firefighters and the fire academy at Fresno City College.
The Fresno Fire Department says Durney will be greatly missed.