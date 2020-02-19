real housewives

Former 'Real Housewives' star accused of using fake 'before' and 'after' photos for house-flipping business

PARK RIDGE, N.J. -- A "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is accused of faking "before" and "after" photos to promote his house flipping business.

Joe Gorga, the boisterous brother of Teresa Giudice, often shares photos of home renovation projects on his Instagram account. Some posts even promote a real estate seminar.



In a now-deleted post, Gorga shared a photo of a house he said he flipped, writing: "Look at this flip worth $1.9m. Took me 6 months to turn this around. Ripped off the roof & added to the second floor. I think I might move in?"

Yet Caley Svensson said the "after" photo is her New Jersey house and was never renovated by Gorga.

"It was a new construction ... the foundation was new," she said. "Everything about it was new. It was built from the ground up."

Not only is the "after" photo not one of Gorga's projects, the house in the "before" photo still looks the same.

According to Realtor.com, it sold just a few months ago. Svennson said she reached out to Gorga via Instagram to ask him to take down the post of his supposed renovation, but he never responded.

"We felt like he was using our house to advertise his business ... and (you) can't be making mistakes like that," she said. "You have to make sure that you check your facts and anything you put out there is true."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseycelebrityreal housewivesreality television
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL HOUSEWIVES
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
'Real Housewives of New York City' star apologizes after arrest
Police: Two burned bodies found in car belonging to 'Real Housewives' star
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 firefighter killed, 1 missing while fighting fire at Porterville library
President Donald Trump visiting Bakersfield Wednesday
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom to deliver State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
Woman accused in baby kidnapping plot pleads not guilty
Show More
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say
Devin Nunes and others join to discuss water solutions for Central Valley
Reedley DMV opening office Saturday for people to apply for REAL ID
More TOP STORIES News