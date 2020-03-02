Saturday was Leap Day, and this little girl is all dressed up in her leap-frog attire at a hospital in Sacramento.
To make this celebration a little more special, the newborn's dad was also born on Leap Day.
Nurses say the odds of this happening are close to 2 million to one.
The baby's name is Camila. Now the two will always get to celebrate their birthday together every four years.
Sacramento father and daughter share Leap Day birthday in rare scenario
