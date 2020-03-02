leap day

Sacramento father and daughter share Leap Day birthday in rare scenario

Saturday was Leap Day, and this little girl is all dressed up in her leap-frog attire at a hospital in Sacramento.

To make this celebration a little more special, the newborn's dad was also born on Leap Day.

Nurses say the odds of this happening are close to 2 million to one.

The baby's name is Camila. Now the two will always get to celebrate their birthday together every four years.
