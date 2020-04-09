Coronavirus

Sailor from USS Roosevelt who tested positive for coronavirus in ICU

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to an intensive care unit in Guam after he was found unresponsive.

The sailor was found unconscious on March 30th, according to a statement the Navy provided CNN.

RELATED: NAS Lemoore servicemembers among nearly 3,000 being removed from U.S. carrier amid COVID-19 outbreak

Further information on his condition was not immediately available.

The USS Roosevelt faced an outbreak of the coronavirus. The ship's commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, was fired by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

RELATED: Acting Navy Secretary resigns amid uproar for firing captain of coronavirus-stricken ship

Thousands of service members, including sailors from NAS Lemoore, were evacuated from the ship in Guam.

Tuesday, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned hours after he issued an apology for comments made about Cozier as captain.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
