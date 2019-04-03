gun laws

Sales soar after judge rules California's decades long ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines 'unconstitutional'

EMBED <>More Videos

Ammunition stores are eagerly welcoming back California customers after the state's nearly twenty-year ban on high capacity magazines.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ads are popping up everywhere.

Gun stores are eagerly welcoming back California customers after the state's nearly twenty-year ban on certain ammunition magazines was declared unconstitutional.

"Immediately we had people calling us and asking us do you have standard capacity magazines, can we buy them are they legal," said Jacob Belemjian, owner of The Firing Line.

The flood of questions started last Friday when a U.S. District Court declared Proposition 63 unconstitutional.

The voter-approved measure banned the possession of magazines holding more than ten bullets. The law calls the magazines "large-capacity," but they are often the standard size for those guns.

RELATED: Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban

Sheriff Margaret Mims was never a supporter.

"Because gang members, human traffickers, they aren't going to follow any kind of law that restricts their firepower," Mims said. "So the only people that would follow the law are law abiding citizens."

The ruling has prompted a massive shipment of high-capacity magazines to California.

Local shooting ranges like the Firing Line can't even get the inventory, but the owner doesn't seem to mind.

"This is absolutely is a win for second amendment supporters, this is a win for the constitution, this is a win for freedom in America," Belemjian said.

The ruling already faces challenges though.

California's attorney general intends to appeal it and has already asked a federal judge to delay implementation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylawsuitlawsgun laws
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN LAWS
Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
Local law enforcement groups call for a crackdown on illegal gun owners
TOP STORIES
House panel approves subpoenas for Mueller's full report
California court: Old police misconduct records are public
Two shootings, a stabbing occur within an hour in central Fresno
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Woman with baby had to walk down busy freeway in rain after Lyft breakdown
Show More
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Registered sex offender arrested again for sexually assaulting 6-year-old
Court: Homeless cannot be prosecuted for sleeping outside
Cops accused of stealing didn't violate Constitution even if they did it, court says
Mariposa students possibly exposed to measles at out-of-town tournament
More TOP STORIES News