Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations for Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and more

The beach at the Sandals resort in Negril, Jamaica, is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2000. (Collin Reid/AP Photo)

Are you looking forward to a summer vacation?

Sandals Resorts wants to help you out with your plans.

For the month of May, it's giving away free vacations to moms, nurses, teachers, and military members.



The giveaway is in honor of Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Day and Military Appreciation Month.

People will have 31 chances to score at a free vacation and can click on this link to enter.
