SE Fresno family challenges police officers returning from call to Thanksgiving basketball game

When Fresno Police officers responded to a shots fired call in Southeast Fresno on Thursday -- the last thing they expected was for it to end in a basketball game.But after learning the report was unfounded some community members issued a challenge."Then my uncle threw out yo so we gonna get a game on or what? and then they were like nah they started walking away then another cop out of nowhere said I heard somebody wanted to go 5 on 5? We was like, I mean I got my 5 right here so let's do it," said Jerry Hall.A family member recorded this video of the Thanksgiving Day challenge having a little fun before heading back from the call.The officers surprised the "Lucky Desperadoes" with their agility despite still wearing all their gear but still fell short of victory losing 10-5.The kids say they loved the positive interaction with officers saying with all negative stories surrounding law enforcement across the country it was great to witness them doing good themselves.They've also challenged other first responders and even news anchors to a game of 5 on 5.