Society

Search on for girl who wrote heartfelt note to her dad

DENVER, Colorado -- The search is on for a terrific dad whose daughter wants him to know that he is her hero.

Alex Roberts was at Denver International Airport when she saw a piece of paper on the floor. She figured it was garbage, but when she checked, it was clear it was written by a young child.



Turns out, it was a little girl's note to her Dad.

It read, in part: 'Dear Daddy, In all the things I do, I want to do them just like you. Although right now I'm sort of small. Like you, I want to be brave and smart, cause I love you, Daddy with all my heart."

The hashtag '#FindEmmasDad' quickly went viral.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylost and found
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy honored by hometown 3 years after death
Fresno Police ask for help finding driver who killed pedestrian
Valley HS offering new and exciting electives for special educations students
2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure ID'd as La Grange and Merced natives
Show More
Dog rescued from massive house fire finds new home
North Valley hospital enforcing restrictions on visitors during flu season
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Consumer Watch: Eating out could expose you to group of toxic chemicals
43-year-old man identified as central Fresno homicide victim
More TOP STORIES News