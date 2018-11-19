HOLIDAY

'That's the Christmas spirit walking amongst us': Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Vermont Walmart

Thanksgiving isn't even here yet, but the holiday spirit is already going strong in Vermont.

DERBY, Vt. --
A Secret Santa Claus bestowed early Christmas cheer on some Walmart shoppers. The mystery man selflessly paid for strangers' lay-away purchases.

"I don't even think I can find the words to say," said Julia Gates of Eden Mills.

Gates went to pick up a package on Thursday at the Derby Walmart, reports WCAX-TV. While in line, she overheard a conversation.

"He came up to the man in front of me and said, 'Either I am going to pay for it now or I am going to pay for it later,'" Gates said.

Then he turned to her and asked if she was paying for an item on layaway.

"He said, 'Why don't you run and get what you want now and come back here?'" Gates said.

Gates was skeptical, but putting items on layaway is why she was there in the first place.

"So I came back and he was standing there waiting... there was no one left," she said.

He paid for everything.

"This can't be, who can afford to just pay for everyone layaway? And he said 'Santa Claus can,'" Gates said.

A storage room filled floor to ceiling with Christmas gifts are now all paid for.

"Kind of like surreal when they said no balance due or whatever, then it was really a reality," said Walmart shopper Tammy Desautels of North Troy.

"I thought it was a rumor," said Walmart shopper Sandra Cortez of Brownington.

Walmart couldn't say how much the mystery shopper spent or how many people went home with free gifts.

"There were people ahead of me who were $800-900 layaways," Gates said.

And many say this is more than just free Christmas gifts, it's making sure people can now pay for what's important.

"It really helped me a lot," Desautels said.

Desautels said money has been tough since her husband broke his foot. She said gifts are now one less thing to worry about going into the cold winter months.

"I really have a feeling that there is hope for mankind or whatever, there's still good people out there," she said.

Other recipients are still in shock.

"I want to thank him," Cortez said.

Especially Gates.

"I get goosebumps thinking that, that is the true magic of Christmas," Gates said. "That's the Christmas spirit walking amongst us."

St. Nick himself? Or maybe an elf? We may never know.
