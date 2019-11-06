KEMAH, Texas -- If you're ready to "bidi, bidi, bom, bom" on the high seas, then you may want to book your seat on the Selena Tribute Dinner Cruise.
You can join fellow Selena fans as they celebrate the Queen of Tejano during a buffet dinner hosted by Boardwalk Fantasea Yacht Charters. It will also feature two bars and a live DJ.
The cruise is Nov. 30 and departs from the Kemah Boardwalk in Kemah, Texas.
Boardwalk Fantasea says fans can spend the night taking in views of local lakes. To buy your ticket, click here.
Selena-themed cruise to launch from Texas for one night only
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News