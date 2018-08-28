VIRAL VIDEO

Sesame Street pays homage to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with their take on theme song

EMBED </>More Videos

Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the 'Fresh Prince' theme song.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For many of us regardless of if we were the tiny tot or the supervising adult, Sesame Street holds a special place in our hearts. Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the 'Fresh Prince' theme song.

The adorable duo raps about life on Sesame Street while paying homage to Bel-Air. In the scene where Will Smith's character adds graffiti to a wall, Bert wipes some graffiti off.

The song goes through how the two met and even features a cameo from Rubber Duckie.

Watch the full video below.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysesame streetwill smithu.s. & worldviral video
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL VIDEO
Video of deaf man's violent arrest prompts investigation
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building in New Jersey
11-year-old Downers Grove heart transplant recipient visited by rapper Drake discharged from hospital
Gtramp is Taking Off
More viral video
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News