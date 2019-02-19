SETTLEMENT

Guatemalan woman reaches settlement in lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted by border patrol agent

EMBED </>More Videos

Settlement reached in sexual assault lawsuit against border patrol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Guatemalan woman who lives in Fresno has reached a settlement after she says she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

In July of 2016, two sisters, then 19 and 17-years-old, were trying to join their mother in Fresno when they left Guatemala and traveled 1,500 miles through Mexico to the Texas border.

They flagged down a U.S. Border Patrol officer, who took them into custody and brought them to a station in Presidio, Texas.

Once there, the sisters say they were led by a federal officer into a closet-like room one at a time, told to remove all their clothes, and sexually assaulted.

Last year, the ACLU's Fresno office filed suit against the Department of Homeland Security, on behalf of one of the sisters.

The government has now agreed to pay $125,000 to drop the case.

It is unclear whether the agent faced disciplinary action, or whether he is still employed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsuitsettlementborder patrolsexually assault
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SETTLEMENT
Fresno County DA fines chocolate companies for including more air than chocolate
Dairy worker wins settlement against attorney who tried deporting him
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
More settlement
SOCIETY
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
Man's shooting range marriage proposal hits the target
Funeral services announced for Fresno officer killed in wrong-way crash
California teen girl joins the Eagle Scouts
More Society
Top Stories
Trump administration terminates high-speed rail grant
Family begs for answers in Merced father's suspicious death
Jury convicts man of second-degree murder in fatal fight outside Kearney Market
Murder arrest at drug operation ends months of agony for missing man's family
Meet the Tulare County prosecutors assigned to the Golden State Killer trial
City of Fresno works to fill potholes before next storm
VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in violent armed robbery of 'Hustler Hollywood'
New pickup option comes to Dinuba Walmart
Show More
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
New California bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
Funeral services announced for Fresno officer killed in wrong-way crash
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
More News