Settlement reached in sexual assault lawsuit against border patrol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Guatemalan woman who lives in Fresno has reached a settlement after she says she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
In July of 2016, two sisters, then 19 and 17-years-old, were trying to join their mother in Fresno when they left Guatemala and traveled 1,500 miles through Mexico to the Texas border.
They flagged down a U.S. Border Patrol officer, who took them into custody and brought them to a station in Presidio, Texas.
Once there, the sisters say they were led by a federal officer into a closet-like room one at a time, told to remove all their clothes, and sexually assaulted.
Last year, the ACLU's Fresno office filed suit against the Department of Homeland Security, on behalf of one of the sisters.
The government has now agreed to pay $125,000 to drop the case.
It is unclear whether the agent faced disciplinary action, or whether he is still employed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.