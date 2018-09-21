TECHNOLOGY

Sex robot brothel planned for Texas gets pushback from religious group

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno reports on the planned opening of a sex robot brothel in Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
It seems the days of the blow-up dolls are a thing of the past. Now, more realistic robots are stepping in.

"As disgusting as some people may find it, I think under the law, it's legal," said Steve Shellist, a lawyer.

One man whose company is currently in Toronto has told media outlets there's a big market for his sex robots, and he's planning to bring his robot brothel to the Bayou City.

"As we sit here today those types of products being sold, used or rented is legal," he said.

Shellist said there's a statute in the Texas penal code that would make this business illegal, but that law banning those types of businesses was ruled unconstitutional 10 years ago.

"So right now, the behavior that is listed in the statute is constitution, permissible. So, yes, he can come here and set up shop," Shellist said.

Not so fast, though. One local organization who caught wind of it is quickly trying to press the brakes. There's already a petition online.

"We were absolutely horrified," said Micah Gamboa, with Elijah Rising.

Leaders of Elijah Rising have been cracking down on human trafficking and feel that this type of "robot brothel" will only set them back.

"Our biggest concern is that this sex brothel with robots is gonna train men to become rapists," Gamboa said. "What's next? Is it child robots? Where's the line? Where is the boundary?"

Each "doll" has a name, a look and price tag in the thousands of dollars, if you want to buy one. But customers can also "rent before they buy," getting a room and a doll of their choice where they can "play and have fun" ..."fulfilling fantasies without limitations," according to the website.

"We can't allow these kind of public masturbation businesses to operate in our city," Gamboa said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysexrobotstechnologycanadaTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Identity by type and swipe
Congress takes steps toward federal 'digital privacy' regulations
Robots making burgers in San Francisco restaurant
More technology
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News