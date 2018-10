The Shehadey Tower at the Save Mart Center at Fresno State is lit up red Monday morning.It's all part of the turn it red campaign put on by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in observance of Blood Cancer Awareness Month.Landmarks across the country are also marking the occasion. Niagara falls and LAX will also pay tribute in the same way.Fresno State is observing Blood Cancer Awareness Month with a blood drive starting next Tuesday, September 18th.