Fresno shoppers spend Thanksgiving getting a head start on Black Friday sales

Fresno shoppers spend Thanksgiving getting a head start on Black Friday sales

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The holiday shopping season now starts right after your last bite of Thanksgiving dessert.

Several stores have opened their doors for what's going to be a long busy night

The video above shows the moment the doors opened at Best Buy in River Park at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Those who were in line early were handed a red piece of paper with the door buster specials.

And there were a few who camped out for hours just to take advantage of the deals.

We spoke with one man who only stayed in line for a little over an hour.

He says he comes out every year with his wife and kids making it a family affair.

"We always do this with my family friends it's a family tradition," said Daniel Alamilla.

Other stores like Target and Kohls opened their doors as well.

In all, shoppers are expected to spend $3 billion in sales.
