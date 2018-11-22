The holiday shopping season now starts right after your last bite of Thanksgiving dessert.Several stores have opened their doors for what's going to be a long busy nightThe video above shows the moment the doors opened at Best Buy in River Park at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.Those who were in line early were handed a red piece of paper with the door buster specials.And there were a few who camped out for hours just to take advantage of the deals.We spoke with one man who only stayed in line for a little over an hour.He says he comes out every year with his wife and kids making it a family affair."We always do this with my family friends it's a family tradition," said Daniel Alamilla.Other stores like Target and Kohls opened their doors as well.In all, shoppers are expected to spend $3 billion in sales.