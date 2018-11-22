FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The holiday shopping season now starts right after your last bite of Thanksgiving dessert.
Several stores have opened their doors for what's going to be a long busy night
The video above shows the moment the doors opened at Best Buy in River Park at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Those who were in line early were handed a red piece of paper with the door buster specials.
And there were a few who camped out for hours just to take advantage of the deals.
We spoke with one man who only stayed in line for a little over an hour.
He says he comes out every year with his wife and kids making it a family affair.
"We always do this with my family friends it's a family tradition," said Daniel Alamilla.
Other stores like Target and Kohls opened their doors as well.
In all, shoppers are expected to spend $3 billion in sales.