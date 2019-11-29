acts of kindness

Sia foots the bill for shoppers' groceries at Palm Springs Walmart

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Australian singer Sia showed up out of the blue to pay for shoppers' groceries at a Southern California Walmart on Wednesday.

The act of kindness went down in Palm Springs on the day before Thanksgiving. Video shot by a shopper in the store showed the "Cheap Thrills" singer, who is known for covering her face with wigs during public appearances and performances, telling shoppers that her name was Cici and that she was paying it forward after winning the lottery.

"Ta-da! Who's next?" Sia said in the video after finishing up one customer's transaction. She then pulled her credit card from the register and walked over to pay for another family's purchases.

Adriana Buckles said she was among those who benefitted from the singer's generosity. Buckles tweeted: "So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!"



Sia was also spotted footing the bill for shoppers' hauls at a nearby TJ Maxx store, local television station KESQ reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalm springsacts of kindnessu.s. & worldfeel goodcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
Mom gives birth alone in living room with 911 on the phone
Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA drenched or blanketed in snow after holiday storm
2 dead after London Bridge stabbings determined to be 'terrorist incident': UK police
5 Fwy. reopening again in Grapevine amid heavy snow
Deputies spend Thanksgiving trying to solve Fresno County murder
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
Funnel cloud spotted in Merced County
4 feet of snow already blanketing China Peak resort this Thanksgiving
Show More
Hundreds show up for annual Poverello House Thanksgiving meal
Major storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment
Unprepared travelers get caught in first snow of the season
Busiest travel day of the year comes with winter weather troubles
More TOP STORIES News