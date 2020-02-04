Society

Sister of Farmersville murder victim will be special guest at State of the Union address

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sister of a Farmersville man who was shot and killed at a Visalia AM/PM in 2018 will join President Donald Trump as a special guest to the State of the Union address.

White House officials announced Jody Jones as one of 11 guests joining the president and First Lady Melania Trump Tuesday night.

RELATED: Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim

Jones' brother, 51-year-old Rocky Jones, was shot by 36-year-old Gustavo Garcia.

Garcia committed several crimes over the course of two days across the South Valley in December 2018. His crimes, dubbed a "reign of terror" by law enforcement, including armed robbery, homicide, shooting and a police chase.

RELATED: Suspect connected to multiple crimes in the South Valley had prior criminal record, authorities say

Authorities say Garcia had immigration holds in 2004, 2012, and 2014 and was deported in 2014. He also had a prior criminal record.

The State of the Union address will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Editor's Note: The video above is from our December 17, 2018 broadcast.
