Skydiving group honors George H.W. Bush with soaring tribute

Watch these skydiving aficionados honor President George H.W. Bush in the most appropriate way possible.

FENTRESS, Texas --
As many continue tributes for President George H.W. Bush, one group took honoring the president to new heights.

Skydive Spaceland San Marcos formed '41' using a team of 22 skydivers in remembrance of Bush.

"Farewell to George H.W. Bush, our 41st president," Skydive Spaceland wrote on Facebook. "Words cannot adequately express our appreciation of your service, character, and family focus. We hope your family will appreciate this tribute to a great man."

In honor of his 90th birthday, the former president jumped out of a plane - again

