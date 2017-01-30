Slick Rock Student Film Festival

Theis Central California's premier film competition for middle and high school students in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare counties. It is a program of thewith support from the Tulare & Kings Counties Suicide Prevention Task Force and ABC30.Slick Rock challenges students to meet industry standards in the technical aspects of film production. The competition is divided into two levels: middle school and high school. Each level offers a variety of film category types for participation.For more information on rules and entry submissions,And make sure you join us at theonat Visalia's historic Fox Theatre.