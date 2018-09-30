SOCIETY

Sneaker stock market organizers collect shoes for homeless

EMBED </>More Videos

Organizers say they also collected sneakers for the homeless community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Shoe collectors from all over came together to buy, sell, and trade some of the most sought-after sneakers in the world.

Organizers say they also collected sneakers for the homeless community.

Vendors traveled from Las Vegas, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and the Bay Area for the event.

"So people who have gently worn sneakers that they are trying to get rid of we collect those as well and take them to the Poverello House and give them to communities," said Organizer DJ Kay Rich.

Vendors traveled from Las Vegas, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and the Bay Area for the event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydonationshomeless
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News